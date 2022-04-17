Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to post sales of $704.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $694.90 million and the highest is $715.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,047,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,611,970.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,794. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

