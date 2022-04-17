Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $437,649.25

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $437,649.25 and approximately $3,630.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.63 or 0.07584000 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,234.47 or 1.00221826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,547,555 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

