InsurAce (INSUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.53 Million

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $24.53 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.31 or 0.07586088 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,461.18 or 1.00199544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00052682 BTC.

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

