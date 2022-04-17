Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells 5,048 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.