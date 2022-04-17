InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Receives $10.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on InPost in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 1,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,775. InPost has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

