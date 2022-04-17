Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will post $460,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $850,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.36 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $271.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $709.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 530,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

