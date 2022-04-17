Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of TSE INO.UN opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.55. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.64 and a 52-week high of C$10.43. The firm has a market cap of C$292.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

