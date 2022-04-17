Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to post $62.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $268.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $282.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $309.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $351.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

IIPR traded down $13.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.68. 1,234,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $162.81 and a one year high of $288.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

