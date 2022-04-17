ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.41) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.30 ($16.63) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.62 ($14.80).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

