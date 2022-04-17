IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $482.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.01.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

