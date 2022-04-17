IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 7,882 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 1,261,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.13. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

