IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 723 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.