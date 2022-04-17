IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 7,023 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Forterra worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forterra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forterra by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 63,437 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Forterra by 37.4% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 71,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Forterra by 44.4% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 143,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 44,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Forterra by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,016,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after buying an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forterra in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FRTA stock remained flat at $$24.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.

