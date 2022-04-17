IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 163.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $2,870,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,759. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Onto Innovation Profile (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.