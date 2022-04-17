IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 825,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 117,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 622,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ATEN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 608,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $219,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,493 shares of company stock valued at $808,296. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

