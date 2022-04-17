IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MeiraGTx worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MeiraGTx by 2,524.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth $184,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 178.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of MGTX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 39.79% and a negative net margin of 211.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About MeiraGTx (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.