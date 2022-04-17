IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $75.01.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

