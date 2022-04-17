IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.77.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.60. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

