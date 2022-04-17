IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 477,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,649. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 155.10%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

