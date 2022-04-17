IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $4.62 on Friday, reaching $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

