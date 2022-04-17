IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 379 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.38.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.25. 969,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $329.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

