IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $717.42.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $456.16 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $455.84 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

