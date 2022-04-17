IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $212.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

