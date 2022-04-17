IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.5% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 61.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 203.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,867. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.18.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

