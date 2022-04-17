IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,953 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,332,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,748. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

