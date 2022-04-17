IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 123.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 169,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 653,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

