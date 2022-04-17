IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

Shares of HLI traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

