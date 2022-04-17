IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $261.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.