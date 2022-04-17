IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $318.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.86. The company has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

