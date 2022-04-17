IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 191.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.87.

ISRG stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.20 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

