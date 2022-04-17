IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $387.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.54 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

