IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

