IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PDM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,459. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,648.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

