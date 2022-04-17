IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 65.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 43.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

CMS stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

