IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 7,288,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,663. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

