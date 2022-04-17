IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 575,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,202. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

