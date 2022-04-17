IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of GNK traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 2,302,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,988. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

