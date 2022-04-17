IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,024,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,877,576. The company has a market capitalization of $212.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

