IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.47.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.