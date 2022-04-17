IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

