IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

