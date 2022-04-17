IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 319 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,917,000 after acquiring an additional 588,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $227.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average of $206.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

