IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,159 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $90,879,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $35,187,000. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $20,402,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $17,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,865. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

