IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IEF opened at $103.44 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

