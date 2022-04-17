IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.68. 1,099,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,160. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average of $182.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

