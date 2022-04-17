Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Imperial Oil by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Imperial Oil by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Imperial Oil by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 509,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.