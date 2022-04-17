Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Impala Platinum stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. 191,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,178. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.2531 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

