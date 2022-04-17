IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £152.28 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite purchased 12 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,269 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($198.44).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,645 ($21.44) per share, for a total transaction of £148.05 ($192.92).

IMI opened at GBX 1,277 ($16.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,433.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,610.69. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on IMI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($26.97) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,685.50 ($21.96).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

