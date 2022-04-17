Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,179 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.49. The company had a trading volume of 582,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.25 and its 200-day moving average is $367.91. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

