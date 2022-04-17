Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Illumina by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,748 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Illumina stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.49. The company had a trading volume of 582,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,962. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

